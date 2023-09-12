Does a common ingredient used in many over-the-counter cold and allergy medicines actually work to get rid of nasal congestion?

That’s the question the Food and Drug Administration will pose to a panel of outside advisers during a two-day meeting to re-evaluate the effectiveness of the ingredient, phenylephrine, which is found in many decongestants.

Phenylephrine was approved by the FDA for over-the-counter use in the 1970s. It comes in several forms, including liquids, pills and nasal sprays and is found in drugs including Sudafed PE, Vicks Sinex and Benadryl Allergy Plus Congestion.

The stakes are high, experts say, because a committee vote declaring phenylephrine ineffective as an oral decongestant could push the FDA to revoke the drug’s over-the-counter designation as “Generally Recognized as Safe and Effective,” and potentially lead to it being pulled from stores shelves. The designation, typically used for older drugs, allows drugmakers to include an ingredient in over-the-counter products without the need to file an FDA application.

Questions about the drug’s effectiveness go as far back as 2007, when a group of pharmacists filed a Citizen Petition to pull the drug from store shelves because of evidence that it was no better than a placebo.

The pharmacists cited studies that found when taken orally, a large portion of phenylephrine is metabolized in the gut and liver before it reaches the bloodstream. This means that a very small amount of the drug actually reaches the nose to relieve congestion.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com