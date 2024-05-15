Big news for medical care in Dallas: A $100 million gift that will Children's Health and UT Southwestern even further on its path towards a new $5 billion hospital campus designed for generations to come.

Wednesday, Children's Health and UT Southwestern Medical Center announced a historic gift of $100 million from the Jean and Mack Pogue family in support of the $5 billion new Dallas pediatric campus, unveiled earlier this year.

The project is being built to replace the existing Children’s Medical Center in Dallas.

"There have only been now a total of four $100 million gifts ever announced in the history of Dallas. This is a really unique and special moment," said Children's Medical Center Foundation president Brent Christopher.

The 33-acre site for the new Dallas pediatric campus will be named Pogue Park in recognition of the Pogue family gift.

The park will encompass the outdoor grounds surrounding the new facilities.

Located in Dallas’ Southwestern Medical District directly across from UT Southwestern’s William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital, the new Dallas pediatric campus will also be a joint hub for innovation, academic research and training, and the development of life-saving technologies.

The new Dallas campus will have two 12-story towers and an eight-story tower with 552 inpatient beds, including the largest Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) in Dallas and a Level 1 trauma center with 90 emergency department exam pods and 24 observation rooms.

Children's Health anticipates beginning construction on the new campus in the second quarter of 2024, with construction completed in the next six to seven years, potentially opening the new campus in 2031.

Present at Wednesday's announcement was former Dallas ISD trustee Miguel Solis, whose daughter received a heart transplant at the medical center in 2018.

"Children's Health and UT Southwestern, literally saved my daughter Olivia's life when they performed a heart transplant. I think about the experiences that we had in the current facility and the state-of-the-art care that we got, and that we continue to get to keep Olivia healthy. The fact that lots of more kids are going to be able to experience that type of care with the expansion of a new state-of-the-art facility is tremendous and warms my heart," said Solis.