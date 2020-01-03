Denton County Reports First Flu-Related Death of 2019-2020 Season

Denton County Public Health (DCPH) confirms the first influenza-associated death, an adult in Denton County, of the 2019-2020 flu season.

As per usual to protect confidentiality, no further identifying information will be released about the patient.

"Announcing the first flu death of this season in Denton County is incredibly difficult. Flu activity remains high in Denton County, and we want to remind residents to receive their flu vaccine to best protect themselves and others," states Juan Rodriguez, DCPH Assistant Director and Chief Epidemiologist.

In their most recent influenza surveillance report, Denton County health officials said flu activity in the county was high for the week ending Dec. 28, 2019. In that week, 264 positive flu tests and 18 hospitalizations were reported by sentinel providers.

For the season, the county has reported 7,254 influenza tests with 1,321 cases confirmed. The vast majority, 1,127 cases, were positive for Type B.

According to the CDC, the flu is widespread throughout the United States with the exception of four states: North Dakota, Kansas, Vermont and Maine.

Weekly Denton County flu surveillance reports and additional information can be found at dentoncounty.gov/flu. Visit cdc.gov/flu for details about symptoms, treatment, and prevention, and search vaccinefinder.org to find the nearest vaccine in your neighborhood.

Tips for Avoiding the Flu