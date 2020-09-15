Dallas County HHS Plans Mosquito Spraying This Week in Sunnyvale After Positive West Nile Virus Tests

The Dallas County Health and Human Services Department says they'll spray for mosquitoes in Sunnyvale after traps tested positive for the West Nile virus.

The county said mosquito samples collected from the following ZIP codes tested positive for West Nile virus: Highland Park (75205), Irving (75080), Richardson (75061) and Sunnyvale (75182).

As of this writing, only ground spraying in Sunnyvale has been announced. Spraying will take place Tuesday night after 9 p.m., weather permitting.

Residents should remain inside while spraying is being done in the area. A detailed map can be viewed at http://www.dallas.leateamapps.com/PublicMap/

How to Protect Yourself From Mosquito Bites

Dress in long sleeves, pants when outside: For extra protection, spray thin clothing with repellent.

DEET : Make sure this ingredient is in your insect repellent.

: Make sure this ingredient is in your insect repellent. Drain standing water in your yard and neighborhood: Mosquitoes can develop in any water stagnant for more than three days.

It has been recommended in the past that to avoid mosquito bites you should avoid being outdoors during Dusk and Dawn (the 4 Ds). While this is true for mosquitoes that commonly carry the West Nile virus, other types of mosquitoes that are more likely to carry Zika, dengue and chikungunya are active during the day. When outdoors, no matter what time of day, adjust your dress accordingly and wear insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus as your first line of defense against insect bites