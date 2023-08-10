Children's Medical Center new expansion to focus on behavioral health, extended patient care

Children’s Medical Center Foundation has announced a $1 million donation supporting the expansion of Children’s Medical Center Plano.

"We are super excited that Take 5 Oil Change is a great community partner and they have committed $1 million to help ensure that the expansion of Children's Medical Center Plano is successful. That is so critical for the kids and families that are counting on amazing world-class care close to home," Brent Christopher, president of the Children's Medical Center Foundation said. "The donation brings the philanthropic total to $14 million supporting the expansion of the Plano campus, bolstered by generous gifts from the family of former Dallas Cowboys owner Bum Bright and the Jordan Spieth Family Foundation."

The expanded facility will provide services, innovative technology, and expanded facilities for patients and their families.

The medical center will also include dedicated behavioral health treatment rooms to provide emergency mental health services for pediatric patients. Something Christopher said is a must.

“We know how important mental health is, especially when it comes to our young people. They will have a place for specialized care is a game-changer for this community. The hospital's expansion comes at a time when Collin County is growing at twice the rate of Dallas County. It's projected those three million children will live in North Texas by 2050,” Christopher said.

He added how important that aspect of the behavioral health needs of kids has been increasing for a long time.

"The pandemic drove all of that to an entirely new level, new level. Taking care of kids who are facing a mental health crisis is a significant priority at children's health. We want to be there and be a resource as early as possible and try to prevent a crisis from happening. But when it does, we also know that we've got to have the resources and facilities available and on point to meet those kids where they are and that means some special dedicated space," Christopher said.

The extension will boast 212 patient beds, which is almost tripling the hospital’s current capacity. That addition of beds will also include more than triple the number of intensive care unit beds as well. Christopher said there will also be an expanded emergency room providing a higher level of trauma care, increased space, and new equipment and resources to treat patients more efficiently and effectively.

In addition, the expansion will include the renovation of the Plano radiology department space.

The hospital has a specific timeline for several portions of the expansion:

Completion of the 650-car parking garage in February 2023

Completion of the frame for the new tower in May 2023

Completion of the steel helipad on the roof of the new tower

Renovations on the Plano Cafe, a special dining area for patient families, started in July 2023.

The expansion of Children's Medical Center Plano is scheduled to be completed with the opening of the 395,000-square-foot tower by the end of 2024.