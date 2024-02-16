Can 100% oxygen help recovery from concussions?

Researchers in Dallas are working on the next big breakthrough in concussion research.

They are looking for proof that breathing 100% oxygen in a pressurized chamber can help people recover faster.

Anecdotally, hyperbaric chamber treatments seem to help patients, but experts say there is insufficient scientific evidence to back the claims.

The study at UT Southwestern utilizes a unique gas system that, for placebo participants, will mimic hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) environment but will provide the same oxygen as room air.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

The active arm of the trial will provide 100% oxygen at increased pressure.

If patients in both arms improve, the benefit will be due to a placebo response, not HBOT.

"The idea is, well, something subtle is wrong with the brain. Maybe it's a little residual swelling. Maybe it's the circulation of the capillaries, the tiniest blood vessels, had been disrupted somehow. There's enough anecdotal evidence that some people seem to be helped, that it's worth looking into. Now, it's not cheap, and it's not easy but if we can bring back functioning people so they can work and live and have their life back, that's worth it," said Undersea and Hyperbaric Medicine program director Dr. James Berry.

Persistent post-concussive symptoms include headaches, dizziness, fatigue, irritability, anxiety, trouble falling asleep or sleeping too much, loss of concentration and memory and ringing in the ears.

The trial is currently enrolling participants.

You can find more information here.