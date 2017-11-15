CVS Blames Pharmacy outages on 'Internal Network' Problems - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
CVS Blames Pharmacy outages on 'Internal Network' Problems

Customers took to social media to speak out about their complaints and express their dissatisfaction

    CVS Blames Pharmacy outages on 'Internal Network' Problems
    Getty ImagesJoe Raedle
    The CVS store is seen on November 9, 2017 in Davie, Florida.

    After major system outages Tuesday CVS Health pharmacies reported there was  an internal network problem, CNBC reported. 

    The cause is unknown according to the CVS spokesperson.

    CVS non-executive Chairman David Dorman told CNBC Wednesday that top management notified him about the network issue after customers complained about not being able to refill their medications.

    Customers took to social media to speak out about their complaints and express their dissatisfaction. 

    Published at 2:25 PM CST on Nov 15, 2017 | Updated at 2:42 PM CST on Nov 15, 2017
