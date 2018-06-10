USDA: Tyson Foods Inc. Recalls Frozen Chicken Products

In this Jan. 29, 2006, file photo, a car passes in front of a Tyson Foods Inc., sign at Tyson headquarters in Springdale, Ark.

Tyson Foods Inc. - one of the nation's top chicken and beef processors - is recalling more than 3,000 pounds of frozen breaded chicken products that may be contaminated, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced on Friday.

The frozen, uncooked and breaded chicken tenderloins being recalled, which may be contaminated with blue and clear soft plastics, were produced on May 17, 2018. The affected products include 12-pound boxes of 3-pound plastic bags of tenderloins, with the lot code 1378NLR02.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions from eating the chicken, the USDA said.

Those concerned about an injury or illness are encouraged to contact a healthcare provider. The affected products should be thrown away.

The USDA is also "concerned that some product may be frozen and in freezers at food service institutions and could be served." the agency urged companies that have purchased the affected products not to serve them.





CORRECTION (June 9, 2018, 9:30 a.m.): A previous version of this story reported a recall from June 2017. The story has been updated to reflect the June 2018 recall.