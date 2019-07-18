Texas Woman So Excited She Beat Cancer She Broke 'Cancer-Free' Bell

A Texas woman was so excited she beat cancer and proved just how strong she is now.

Darla Jaye has been receiving radiation treatment for breast cancer at Harris Health System in Houston since February.

Earlier this week, Jaye finished her last round of treatment. The tradition is to ring the "cancer-free" bell.

Jaye was overcome with joy that she actually broke the bell.

"I’ve looked forward to this day since February," Jaye told the hospital staff. "You guys have been wonderful. I was scared to death, but you guys saved my life!"

On Wednesday, the hospital posted a photo of the bell, which has since been repaired.