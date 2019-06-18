Sprouts is recalling Frozen Cut Leaf Spinach, 16oz. bag, UPC 87487500982, Lot 19031203A03, USE BY 12/03/21 and UPC 87487500991, Lot 19031203A03, USE BY 12/03/21 over listeria concerns.

Sprouts is recalling frozen cut leaf spinach over concerns of listeria contamination.

The Food and Drug Administration announced the recall Tuesday of both conventional and organic 16 oz bags after random sampling revealed the bacteria.

No illnesses have been reported in connection to this product to date.

The affected products are below:

Sprouts Frozen Cut Leaf Spinach, 16oz. bag, UPC 87487500982, Lot 19031203A03, USE BY 12/03/21. Identifying information can be found on the back of the package.

Sprouts Frozen Organic Cut Leaf Spinach, 16oz. bag, UPC 87487500991, Lot 19031203A03, USE BY 12/03/21. Identifying information can be found on the back of the package

Product was distributed to retail locations in Arizona, California, Nevada, Utah, New Mexico, Colorado, Texas, Kansas, Oklahoma, Montana, Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Maryland and Virginia.

The spinach, manufactured by National Frozen Foods of Oregon, was recalled "because it has the potential to be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems."

Healthy individuals may also be sickened by listeria, but may only suffer short-term symptoms of high fever, headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Consumers who have purchased the products are urged to destroy or return it to the stores for a full refund of the product. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-888-577-7688 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PST.