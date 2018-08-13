Doctors in Michigan say a new research project could help them find individual treatments for people with autism.

The study, called Spark, uses DNA in saliva to compare and identify genetic markers to better understand and hopefully find a cure for the disorder.

"The second goal is to identify genetic profiles in families with autism and use that information over time build individual care for people with autism," said Dr. Latha Soorya, clinical psychologist.

Spark has been around for about two years and officials with the project said they need a lot of people to participate.

If you would like to submit DNA for research purposes, visit sparkforautism.org.