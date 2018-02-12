Certain people who received an influenza vaccination early this season should consider getting a second flu shot as the number of flu cases skyrockets in North Texas, according to doctors. (Published Monday, Feb. 12, 2018)

Some May Consider Second Flu Vaccine

One of the strategies some doctors are using is giving a second flu shot to some patients.

A second flu shot isn't necessary for most people, but it is recommended for select patient populations..



According to the Centers for Disease Control, some children 6 months through 8 years of age require two doses of influenza vaccine.



Children 6 months through 8-years-old getting vaccinated for the first time, and those who have only previously gotten one dose of vaccine, should get two doses of vaccine this season.



"Your child's immune system isn't fully functional and so these return visits for the immunizations help bolster the immunity," said Dr. Glenn Hardesty, an emergency medicine physician at Texas Health Resources.



The immunity from a seasonal vaccine last between four to six months of immunity from the flu, but the CDC says a single dose is adequate for most adults.







Anyone over 65 or with underlying health conditions who got a shot in August or early September of 2017 should also talk with their doctor about a second flu shot, said Dr. Hardesty.



"A second flu shot probably wouldn't be a bad idea and it's unlikely to cause any harm, so if it's a case where someone's in a situation where they got an early season shot and we have a long flu season, it might be a good idea for those patients to get a second immunization," said Dr. Hardesty.



Dr. Hardesty says your health insurance may not cover a second shot, so you may have to pay out of pocket.



Use the CDC flu vaccination locator here.

