According to the American Cancer Society, in 2018, more than 91,000 people have been diagnosed with skin cancer.

May is national “Skin Cancer Awareness Month,” and also happens to be the month of year summer temperatures begin to surface.

Video Pizza Delivery Man is Right on Time for Life Saving Delivery

Before you head outdoors, doctors say its imperative to protect your skin with sunscreen. Even though skin cancer impacts a larger number of Caucasians, people of color are not immune to the damaging effects of the sun.

“With patients of color, the incidents of skin cancer are much lower, however when the disease is discovered it tends to be diagnosed at a much later stage,” said Dr. Dornechia Carter, a dermatologist in Plano. “The later diagnoses leads to a much higher death rate, and a much lower survival rate and its because we’ve been told ‘people who have darker skin can’t get cancer."

“Its always important to check and stay vigilant," Carter explained. "African Americans are 2.5 times more likely to discover their cancer at stage IV when prognosis is very very low."

No matter what color of your skin, you need to choose a sunscreen that has an SPF of at least 30.

Video New Dashcam Video Shows Terrance Williams Arrest

“I say the higher the better when it comes to sunscreen,” said Carter.

Other healthy skin tips:

Avoid the sun when it’s strongest, which is between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Cover bare skin: Wear hats, sunglasses, long pants and long sleeves as much as possible.

Don’t use tanning beds or salons.