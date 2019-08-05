Researchers Work to Develop Drugs to Fight 'Superbugs'

Local researchers are inching closer to the development of a new class of drugs to attack life-threatening superbugs. (Published 12 minutes ago)

This has become a major focus as the development of new drugs isn't keeping pace with the rise of drug-resistant bacteria.

"They're smarter. They can out compete all the chemicals that we throw at them," said Dr. Eleftherios Mylonakis, chief of infectious diseases at Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital in Providence.

But that's starting to change with the discovery of a third compound that's showing promise in outsmarting these potentially lethal bacteria -- MRSA, in particular.

