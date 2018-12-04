When your child is sick, all you want is for them to feel better. If your child is 12 years old or younger and you're administering medication, stress and confusing labels can quickly lead to a number of problems and possible mistakes.

Plano mom, Hadas Kanner-Golan found herself in this exact scenario when her then-7-year-old daughter was diagnosed with strep throat.

“My daughter was in so much pain. She was having a tough time falling asleep and I remember waking my husband up and asking him if he remembered when the last time she received medicine," Kanner-Golan said. "He couldn’t remember. I didn’t want to over-medicate her, so I decided to err on the side of caution and refrained from giving her another dosage.”

She was up with her daughter the remainder of the night.

Fortune Telling and Rock Stars: Why You Should Experience Armenian Coffee

Armenian coffee dates to the 15th century and has a rich history. We take a look at the traditions involved with Armenian coffee, get our fortune told through our coffee grounds, and talk to Serj Tankian, lead singer of System of a Down, about why he is getting involved in the coffee business. (Published Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018)

“She was in so much pain and I remember feeling terrible because I couldn’t ease her pain," Kanner-Golan said. "I woke the next morning looking for an app or something that could help me with this, but I couldn’t find anything.”

So she created “OnCure,” which is an iOS app that provides parents a comprehensive tool to manage fever reducers. OnCure also updates all care-givers at one time. A schedule builder is included, which allows parents to space out doses, or even change medications. The first trial of the app is free.

Within the app, reminders, tracking and calculating dosages is done for you.

“As parents, we all mean well. We all love our children so much and want to help them, but because we’re tired, changing shifts between parents or having a new baby in the family or having more than one sick child in the house," Kanner-Golan said. "It’s all very overwhelming and a stressful situation."

According to a study published by the American Academy of Pediatrics, after reviewing the National Poison Database System from 2002 to 2012, researchers found children under the age of 6 experienced out-of-hospital medication errors every 8 minutes.