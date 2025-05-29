The first named storm of the Eastern Pacific hurricane season has officially formed: Tropical Storm Alvin.

So far, Alvin has sustained maximum winds of 40 mph and is moving northwest at around 10 mph. The storm is expected to weaken into a tropical depression by Saturday as it approaches the southern edge of Mexico, near the Baja California region.

At this time, no watches or warnings have been issued.

Although Alvin formed in May, it isn’t considered an early storm. The Eastern Pacific hurricane season runs from May 15 through Nov. 30, but on average, the first named storm doesn’t typically form until June 10.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has also released its forecast for an above-normal Atlantic hurricane season, predicting 13 to 19 named storms, six to 10 hurricanes, and three to five major hurricanes (Category 3 or stronger). As of now, no storms have been named in the Atlantic.

Tropical Storm Alvin will have no impact on North Texas, but as the Atlantic hurricane season begins Sunday, June 1, it's a good reminder to stay aware and prepared as tropical activity ramps up.