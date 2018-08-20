Dallas woman shares her story of living with Lupus in hopes of inspiring others to learn more about the misunderstood autoimmune disease. (Published 3 hours ago)

Researchers around the world are looking for a cure for lupus, an autoimmune disease that can cause a wide range of health problems.



Brandi Agnew, 29 of Oak Cliff, was diagnosed with the disease as a child.

In her home, she makes soap and beauty products meant to make people feel good, even though some days, the disease leaves her feeling less than well.



"On my bad days, it can range from just being really tired and being in bed all day to just having really bad joint pain, not being able to move around as well," said Agnew.



Lupus can damage any part of the body.



The immune system, which is the part of the body that fights off viruses, bacteria and germs, normally produces antibodies which protect the body.

Lupus causes the autoimmunity, which means the immune system cannot tell the difference between foreign invaders and the body’s healthy tissues.

As a result, it creates auto-antibodies that attack and destroy healthy tissue.



"I was sick off and on through the summer and fall and it was different every time. I would get sick, be nauseous and vomiting, and stomach aches, stomach cramps," said Agnew about the symptoms that preceded her diagnosis.



A kidney biopsy finally helped doctors diagnose the disease that same summer, when she was 11 year old.



Now 29, Agnew deals with arthritis and fatigue, common symptoms of the disease that affects 1.5 million Americans.



"Lupus can attack every organ system. You could have lupus cerebritis. You can get kidney disease related to Lupus. People can develop clots. People can develop infertility," said Dr. Arti Gupta, Methodist Dallas nephrologist and member of the medical advisory council for the Lone Star Chapter of the Lupus Organization.



Dr. Gupta says the disease can be tricky to diagnose, but 90 percent of patients are women.



One major symptom is skin rashes.



"The biggest system that everyone looks at is your rashes on your skin. You get that butterfly rash you're out in the sun and suddenly these rashes become more prominent," said Dr. Gupta.



Despite its prevalence, lupus remains one of least recognizable and most misunderstood diseases.



Agnew hopes sharing her story will change that.



The local Lupus Foundation chapter will host its annual fundraiser, a "Western Evening of Elegance," at The Great Wolf Lodge Grapevine on September 22. For more information, click here.

