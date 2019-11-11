The birth control pill has been around for decades and while it was initially used to prevent pregnancy, doctors now prescribe it to treat a whole host of other ailments.

One Texas author and professor at Texas Christian University, Dr. Sarah Hill, says the pill can affect a woman's thinking, emotions, and behavior.

In her new book, The Pill Changes Everything, Hill claims the pill can transform a woman’s personality and can affect sex drive, attraction, stress, eating patterns and even a woman's​​​​​ taste in men.

