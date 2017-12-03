Flu Is Spreading Fast This Season: Officials

Do you need a cough expectorant, or a cough suppressant? Is there a difference? Could some ingredients in medicine be dangerous? Just in time for winter: a Consumer Reports primer on over-the-counter cold and flu medications. NBC's Erika Edwards reports. (Published Friday, Dec. 1, 2017)

This year’s flu season is off to a fast start and early indications suggest that it may be more severe than the previous season, NBC News reported.

Widespread flu activity is currently in four states where last year there were none at this time, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And Dr. William Schaffner, who is involved in the CDC’s flu surveillance network in Tennessee, has noticed cases of influenza picking up "dramatically" in the last week.

Even worse, it appears the dominant strain will be H3N2, which can produce more severe illness, said Schaffner, an infectious disease specialist at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Unfortunately, the flu vaccine available in the United States this year was only 10 percent effective in preventing illness from H3N2. However, while vaccinated people can still get sick, generally they get a milder and less dangerous form of the illness. Also, the vaccine protects against other flu strains.