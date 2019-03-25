Denton County Reports First Pediatric Flu Death of Season

For the first time in the 2018-2019 flu season, the flu virus is considered widespread in Texas, Wednesday, January 30, 2019.

Denton County Health Officials are reporting the first pediatric flu death of the season.

Pediatric deaths are described as anyone between the age of zero and 18 and must be reported to the local health department.

Due to patient confidentiality, no other identifying information about the child was released.

"Losing a child in our community to influenza is incredibly difficult, and this family remains in our thoughts. We continue to see flu activity within Denton County, and flu is certainly still a risk. We want to remind residents to keep washing your hands, covering coughs and sneezes, and stay home if you are sick to best protect yourself and others," said Dr. Matt Richardson, DCPH Director.