New numbers show that positive influenza Type B test results are on the rise in the last few weeks. (Published Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018)

Two more people have died from influenza-related illness in Denton County this flu season, health officials say.

The patients, who were not identified, bring the total number of flu-related deaths to five in Denton County, according to a Denton County Public Health news release.

"We believe the current flu vaccine is critically important for preventing both Flu A and the now-growing number of Flu B cases," stated Dr. Matt Richardson, Director of Public Health at DCPH. "We are hopeful the number of positive flu cases will begin falling soon, but want to reiterate that simple everyday preventive actions help stop the transmission of the flu."



NBC 5 reported Wednesday that North Texas health departments are seeing an increase in influenza Type B. It is expected, The Dallas Morning News reports, though the Type B increase has been triggered earlier than in past flu seasons.

Flu related deaths, by county, for the 2017-2018 flu season (as of publishing)

• Dallas County: 49

• Tarrant County: 21

• Collin County: 6

• Denton County: 5

Total: 81

