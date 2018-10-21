Friendship West Baptist Church in Dallas held a moment of prayer for Payton Summons and her family on Sunday. (Published 59 minutes ago)

"As people of faith, our faith says when you're hurting that's where God wants us to be a source of help," Senior Pastor Frederick Haynes said.

Nine-year-old Payton Summons was at the center of a life support legal battle over the past few weeks.

Summons died Friday, while she was still on life support.

"I'd just like to say thank you to the community for your support and well-wishes and prayers," said Marilyn Summons, the girl's grandmother.

At the service, Payton Summons' grandmother and aunt were greeted by hugs and applause.

"I think it's important to the family to experience this love and support. This is what has got them through. It's been a very tough time," said Justin Moore, the family's attorney.

Haynes said the church will continue to pray and support the family during this time.

"We still need prayers, but want to thank you for everything you've done," Marilyn Summons said.

A vigil for Payton Summons will be held at McFalls softball field in Grand Prairie, where she played softball, Sunday at 7:30 p.m.

