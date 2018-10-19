Payton Summons, the 9-year-old at the center of a legal battle, died Friday evening. (Published 8 minutes ago)

What to Know Payton's heart stopped beating around 8:30 p.m. Friday.

Summons was rushed to Cook Children's Tuesday, Sept. 25 in cardiac arrest.

The medical staff was able to restart Summons' heart. But they were unable to resuscitate her breathing.

The 9-year-old Fort Worth girl whose parents had been fighting a legal battle for weeks to keep her on life support died Friday evening.

The attorney for the family of Payton Summons posted on social media Friday night saying Payton's heart stopped beating around 8:30 p.m.

"Known by everyone as full of determination and fight, she fought until her heart gave out," he posted.

Summons has been on life support for more than two weeks. The medical staff at Cook Children's Medical Center had determined Summons to be brain dead and argued that she should be removed from a ventilator.

But Summons' parents were granted a temporary restraining order to prevent that from happening. They then tried more than 20 hospitals in an attempt to transfer their daughter to a different facility, but none would admit her in her current state.

The girl's mother and father both testified during a court hearing, saying they believed that Summons, despite being declared brain dead, was still fighting and could possibly recover.

Summons was originally rushed to Cook Children's on Tuesday, Sept. 25, in cardiac arrest. Doctors would later discover that a cancerous tumor near Summons' heart had cut off her circulation.

After approximately an hour of performing CPR, the medical staff was able to restart Summons' heart. But they were unable to resuscitate the child's breathing, and she had been on a ventilator ever since.

Judges Declines to Extend TRO for Girl, 9, on Life Support