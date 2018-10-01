Parents File TRO to Stop Child Being Pulled Off Life Support

Doctors at Cook Children's Hospital in Fort Worth say a 9-year-old girl is brain dead after suffering cardiac arrest last week and plan to remove her from life support Monday. Her parents are holding out hope and have filed a TRO and are asking for more time for their child. (Published 2 hours ago)

Her doctors declared her brain dead. Her parents are holding out hope for a miracle. Now, a legal battle is brewing between Cook Children's Hospital in Fort Worth and a North Texas family, as they fight to prevent their daughter from being taken off life support.

Payton Summons, 9, was brought to Cook Children's Hospital on Sept. 25 after she suddenly went into cardiac arrest and stopped breathing.

Doctors were eventually able to revive her heartbeat. But they said her brain, which went without oxygen for more than an hour, suffered serious damage -- and she was no longer able to breathe on her own.

She has been on life support ever since.

"As is standard practice, we conducted a brain death exam on Payton approximately 24 hours after she was admitted to our hospital," a spokesperson for Cook Children's said in a written statement. "The results were conclusive and showed zero brain activity, confirming that Payton is brain dead...Our hearts are with Payton's family and we will continue doing everything in our power to help them through this difficult time."

The hospital planned to take Payton off life support Monday.

Her parents, however, do not want that to happen.

Monday morning, their attorney filed for a temporary restraining order to stop Cook Children's from removing Payton's ventilator.

In a statement, their attorney said, "As is their right under the Texas Advance Directives Act, they should be provided the time and opportunity to find another facility that will allow for continued care of Payton while she slowly recovers. They simply want to give their child a fighting chance. Far too often, we have seen medical facilities choose profits over care for patients. Payton’s predicament falls in line with this misguided, cold and callous practice of hospitals worried about overhead, instead of the natural lives of its patients. No young child should be treated like this."

The Texas Advance Directives Act allows a hospital to discontinue life-sustaining treatment on a patient once that patient's doctors determine that continuing treatment would be "futile". The law calls for a ten day waiting period before treatment is ended.

Cook Children's said it does not believe the law applies to Payton's specific case.

The hospital also noted it reached out to two other area hospitals to see if they'd be willing to accept her as a patient -- but both hospitals denied the transfer "because they agreed there was nothing additional they could do for Payton."

As of this writing, no ruling had been issued on the family's temporary restraining order.

