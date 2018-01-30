Dallas County Reports 3 More Flu Deaths Tuesday

Dallas County health officials confirmed three additional flu-related deaths Tuesday, raising the toll to 52 this season in Dallas County and 88 for all of North Texas.

The latest patients were residents of Dallas and ranged in age from 75 to 83, according to Dallas County Health and Human Services.

Each had high-risk health conditions and died from complications related to the seasonal flu.

As of Jan. 30, there have been 21 reported deaths in Tarrant County, 10 in Collin County and five in Denton County related to this season's flu.

Influenza Surveillance Report (Week Ending Jan. 20, 2018)

The CDC said during week 3, (Jan. 14-20, 2018), flu activity increased in the United States. The CDC adds a total of 37 influenza-associated pediatric deaths have been reported for the 2017-2018 season.

Experts have said the flu season has been deadly even for otherwise healthy people — not just the elderly or those with weak immune systems.