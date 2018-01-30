Collin County Health Reports Four New Flu-Related Deaths - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Collin County Health Reports Four New Flu-Related Deaths

Flu-related deaths in Collin County climb to 10

Published at 12:53 PM CST on Jan 30, 2018 | Updated 4 hours ago

    The Collin County Health Department confirms Tuesday four additional flu-related deaths have been reported in the county.

    The deaths bring the total number of people with flu-related deaths in the county to 10 and raises the North Texas total number of deaths to 88.

    As of Jan. 30, there have been 52 reported deaths in Dallas County, 21 in Tarrant County and five in Denton County.

    All 10 of the deaths reported in Collin County were adults; further details about the patients has not been disclosed.

    Influenza Surveillance Report (Week Ending Jan. 20, 2018)
    The CDC said during week 3, (Jan. 14-20, 2018), flu activity increased in the United States. The CDC adds a total of 37 influenza-associated pediatric deaths have been reported for the 2017-2018 season.

    Experts have said the flu season has been deadly even for otherwise healthy people — not just the elderly or those with weak immune systems.

    Left: Reported Flu Activity for the Week of Dec. 31, 2016 (Week 52); Right: Reported Flu Activity for the Week of Dec. 30, 2017 (Week 52)
