The Collin County Health Department confirms Tuesday four additional flu-related deaths have been reported in the county.

The deaths bring the total number of people with flu-related deaths in the county to 10 and raises the North Texas total number of deaths to 88.

As of Jan. 30, there have been 52 reported deaths in Dallas County, 21 in Tarrant County and five in Denton County.



All 10 of the deaths reported in Collin County were adults; further details about the patients has not been disclosed.

Influenza Surveillance Report (Week Ending Jan. 20, 2018)

Click on each state for more information. Data: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Nina Lin/NBC

The CDC said during week 3, (Jan. 14-20, 2018), flu activity increased in the United States. The CDC adds a total of 37 influenza-associated pediatric deaths have been reported for the 2017-2018 season.

Experts have said the flu season has been deadly even for otherwise healthy people — not just the elderly or those with weak immune systems.