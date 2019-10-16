Cook Children's Will Soon Open New Prosper Location

The Cook Children's Pediatrics Windsong and Urgent Care facility will open in Prosper later this month.

The 12-room facility will be open for a opening celebration on Saturday October 26 from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m.

The celebration will be a fall festival, where visitors can tour the facility, meet physicians and staff and enjoy games, activities and food.

The grand opening marks the end of Phase I for Cook Children's North Campus, which is located on a 23-acre site at Windsong Parkway and Highway 380. Phase II of construction is currently underway with an outpatient surgery center and specialty clinic, including imaging and lab services, set to open on the North Campus in the spring of 2020. A new inpatient pediatric hospital consisting of a pediatric intensive care unit, emergency department, operating rooms and medical/surgical unit will open in 2022.

Death Toll, Damages Climb From Typhoon Hagibis

The death toll from Typhoon Hagibis climbed to 53 on Tuesday, days after it tore through Japan and left hundreds of thousands of homes wrecked, flooded or out of power. Hagibis caused more than 200 rivers to overflow when it hit the island nation on Saturday. (Published Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019)

Currently, Cook Children's operates eight primary care offices in and around the Town of Prosper. The expansion near Windsong Ranch marks the first time in Cook Children's 101 year history that a full-service hospital has been built outside of Fort Worth.