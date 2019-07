The American Red Cross says it has an urgent need for blood donors amid a blood shortage, due in part to fewer blood drives during the July Fourth holiday week.

The Red Cross said Tuesday it had less than a three-day supply of most blood types.

Hundreds fewer blood drives were held during the week of July Fourth than in a normal week, the Red Cross said.

The lack of blood drives compounded a shortfall of more than 24,000 blood donations in June.

