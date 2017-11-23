From concussions in youth sports to treatment for patients with Alzheimer's, the health of the brain is something that has been getting a lot of attention lately. (Published 39 minutes ago)

From concussions in youth sports to treatment for patients with Alzheimer's, the health of the brain is something that has been getting a lot of attention lately.

The Brain Performance Institute, a one-of-a-kind facility at the University of Texas at Dallas, will work toward helping many in those areas.

The state-of-the-art facility is actually designed to look like the brain. And, the work being done in this building will help all walks of people. Leanne Young, the executive director of the institute, said the one goal includes bringing scientifically-proven innovation to the public.

"We have a number of programs that we offer here and we offer them to people who are healthy and people who are struggling with some sort of impairment," explained Young.



One program she's particularly proud of is a cognitive training strategy that teaches how to think.

"Not what you think, but how you think, so you can function at a higher level," said Young. "We offer that to middle school kids all the way up to people in their 80s and 90s."



For more on the institute, including an in depth look, check out their website: brainhealth.utdallas.edu.