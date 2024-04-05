Meet the 6-year-old cancer survivor who will walk the runway for a good cause

A North Texas 6-year-old is hoping to inspire others while on the catwalk.

Noble Samiyah of Euless is a cancer survivor and a champion for a local nonprofit that helps families through their darkest times.

Samiyah was diagnosed with leukemia at age two, shortly after her mother Kelcee King took her to a doctor for a nosebleed.

"They told me it's probably common for the nose, dry season, so they sent her back home and the following weekend, she had a blood clot in her eyes. So, I'm like, 'I have to take her to the hospital,'" said King.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

King said it didn’t take long after that for doctors to discover that Samiyah had Philadelphia chromosome-positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia, which is a rare subtype of the most common childhood cancer acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Samiyah needed chemotherapy, which ravaged her body, and eventually a bone marrow transplant.

King was the donor and now, years later, her daughter is in remission.

"It felt like a long journey but now that so much time went by, it's about being appreciative," said King.

Both King and her daughter will be featured as models in the "Heroes For Children" fashion show in Frisco on Thursday, April 11.

The local nonprofit helps cover expenses like rent and transportation for families struggling to make ends meet during a child's cancer battle.

King says that kind of support during what is oftentimes one of the most difficult situations to face is invaluable.

For more information on Heroes for Children and to purchase tickets to their fashion show charity event, visit their website.