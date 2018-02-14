5 More Flu Deaths Reported in Dallas County - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
5 More Flu Deaths Reported in Dallas County

DCHHS is offering free flu vaccines to adults at area clinics

Published at 5:13 PM CST on Feb 14, 2018

    NBC 5 News
    Dallas County Health and Human Services

    Dallas County health officials confirmed five additional deaths Wednesday from flu-related illnesses.

    There have now been 67 flu deaths in Dallas County this season, according to Dallas County Health and Human Services.

    The number of total North Texas flu deaths stands at 112 victims, with 23 deaths reported in Tarrant County, 14 in Collin County, seven in Denton County and one in Parker County.

    All five of the most-recent flu-related deaths had high-risk health conditions and died after complications from the seasonal flu. The deaths included a 57-year-old from Dallas; 42-year-old from Farmers Branch; 91-year-old from Dallas; 31-year-old from Richardson and a 93-year-old from Dallas.

    Other information about them was not disclosed.

    DCHHS is offering free flu vaccines to adults at the following clinics while supplies last:

    • John West Branch Immunization Clinic, 3312 N. Buckner Blvd., Suite 200, Dallas, TX 75228
    • Irving Branch Immunization Clinic, 440 S. Nursery Rd., Irving, TX 75060
    • Oak Cliff Branch Immunization Clinic, 1113 E. Jefferson Boulevard, Suite 200, Dallas, TX 75203

