5 More Flu Deaths Reported in Dallas County

Dallas County health officials confirmed five additional deaths Wednesday from flu-related illnesses.

There have now been 67 flu deaths in Dallas County this season, according to Dallas County Health and Human Services.

The number of total North Texas flu deaths stands at 112 victims, with 23 deaths reported in Tarrant County, 14 in Collin County, seven in Denton County and one in Parker County.

All five of the most-recent flu-related deaths had high-risk health conditions and died after complications from the seasonal flu. The deaths included a 57-year-old from Dallas; 42-year-old from Farmers Branch; 91-year-old from Dallas; 31-year-old from Richardson and a 93-year-old from Dallas.



Other information about them was not disclosed.

DCHHS is offering free flu vaccines to adults at the following clinics while supplies last: