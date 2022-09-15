cancer

34-Year-Old North Texas Man Beats Deadly Colon Cancer That Increasingly Impacts Young People

He evaded the number one killer of men under 50.

By Bianca Castro

The hunt for answers is on after a startling trend in cancer cases was discovered in North Texas.

Researchers at UT Southwestern found younger Hispanic people are developing the disease, which is the number one cancer killer of men under age 50.

A "tumor board," the weekly gathering of cancer doctors to review the most difficult cases, is tackling a growing racial disparity in cancer

Dr. Emina Huang saw that there seemed to be more Hispanics and more patients under 50.

Last year, 49% of the colorectal cancer patients presented at the tumor board were Hispanics, according to UTSW.

Dr. Huang assembled a team of medical doctors to examine what could be the cause and the Simmons Cancer Center has funded her effort.

They will study diet, inflammation, use of antibiotics, heavy metals, water, soil, air, transportation, and microbiome.

"To whatever the buildings, possible water access, transportation, what are all the different exposures by zip code, by heritage?" said Dr. Huang.

Chris Lopez was diagnosed with colorectal cancer at age 34 and now helps North Texas men suffering the same diagnosis.

Chemo radiation and surgery put him on the winning side of his battle against a cancer that's nearly almost preventable

"It just breaks my heart," said Lopez about the families affected by colorectal cancer.

cancerNorth TexasColon Cancercolorectal cancer
