11-Year-Old Leukemia Survivor Meets President Trump

11-year-old Sadie Keller of North Texas, is a Leukemia survivor. She worked to raise awareness for a bill that would help in the battle against childhood cancer. Sadie was there when President Trump signed the bill. (Published 31 minutes ago)

It’s been a whirlwind few years for Sadie Keller. She was diagnosed with Leukemia in the spring of 2015 and has beat the disease. The 11-year-old from Lantana went on to start her own foundation, to help kids fighting cancer.

“I have always said this. I think cancer has made me a better person, and made me not just think about myself, but think about all those other kids who have to go through worse things than I had to go through,” said Keller.

The foundation provides children toys who hit milestones in their cancer treatments. Now an incoming sixth grader with a foundation in her name, she set her next goals, which were also ambitious. She wanted to meet the President to raise awareness for funding for childhood cancer.

Tuesday, she achieved her goal. Sadie had spent the past few years flying to Washington, D.C., and talking to congressmen and congresswomen about the importance of funding pediatric cancer research. She found a fast ally in Texas Republican Congressman Michael McCaul, from the Childhood Cancer Caucus. They worked together to get the Star Act passed, which expands research, and improves the quality of life of cancer survivors. Sadie stood next to President Donald J. Trump when he signed the bill.

“Whenever he shook my hand, I was just like Oh My Gosh, the President of the United States is like talking to me. It was just incredible,” said Sadie.

She left with the pen the President used, and a copy of the bill so important to her. She was even invited back to meet Ivanka Trump.

“I couldn’t believe like this was actually happening, and I’m only an 11 year old girl,” she added.

An 11-year-old girl whose mission has just started, with more goals ahead.

"It is just amazing to think that I am helping make a difference for all of those kids battling cancer, and who have passed away from cancer. And I just want to continue helping all of those kids, and that is my goal is to just get more awareness,” said Sadie.