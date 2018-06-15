Surge in Online Shopping Prompts Push to Recycle

According to a recent report by State of Texas Alliance for Recycling, in Dallas only 20 percent of people recycle. Texas Recycling is trying to increase that number. (Published 15 minutes ago)

Our love for e-commerce can come at a big cost to the environment. The convenience of online shopping is appealing, but what happens to all of that shipping waste?

According to a recent report by the State of Texas Alliance for Recycling, in Dallas, only 20 percent of people recycle. If those cardboard boxes are not recycled, they end up in the landfill.



Texas Recycling is trying to reverse that trend.

"About 43,000 pounds of cardboard come in every day," said Craig Litman, co-owner of Texas Recycling.

His family business has been around for 26 years. Now, they're seeing an increasing trend in cardboard waste.



"The new buzz word is sustainability. It's just so important to keep these types of materials out of the landfill hurting the environment and you can have a use for them over again," said Litman.

Currently, Texas Recycling can process 22 tons of cardboard every hour. As an incentive, they offer cash for cardboard.

This week, Dallas city council unanimously approved an ordinance pushing a "zero waste" initiative. By 2020, all Dallas apartment complexes with eight or more units will have to provide recycling.

