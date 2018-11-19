Bonton Farms Fresh Market Opens in South Dallas - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
logo_dfw_2x

Bonton Farms Fresh Market Opens in South Dallas

Market's mission is to inspire healthy lifestyle choices

By Courtney Gilmore

Published 38 minutes ago | Updated 18 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Bonton Farms Fresh Market Opens in South Dallas

    The tiny garden has expanded into a working farm, and now a restaurant that will serve healthy food to families in the community. (Published 18 minutes ago)

    For many families across North Texas, getting to a grocery store and putting healthy food on the breakfast table is not easy.

    According to the United States Department of Agriculture, 23.5 million people live in urban food deserts. A report from Dallas City Hall reveals there are 450,141 people who live food deserts within the city of Dallas.

    Six years ago, Daron Babcock, the founder of Bonton Farms, planted a small garden to help fight off the high rate of cancer, diabetes, and childhood obesity within the community. The tiny garden has expanded into a working farm, and now a restaurant that will serve healthy food to families in the community.

    The market will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner. In addition to the menu, families will also be able to enjoy yoga and cooking classes.

    White Official Tells Black Woman He Belonged to Master Race

    [NATL] White Official Tells Black Woman He Belonged to Master Race

    Some Leavenworth County, Kansas, officials are calling for Commissioner Louis Klemp's resignation after he insulted a black woman who had just presented a land-use study to the commission. "I don't want you to think I am picking on you because we are part of the master race. You have a gap in your teeth. We are part of the master race, don't you forget that," Klemp said. 

    (Published Friday, Nov. 16, 2018)

    The mission behind the market is to inspire healthy lifestyle choices.

    ONLINE: Read more about Bonton Farms

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices