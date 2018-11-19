Bonton Farms Fresh Market Opens in South Dallas

The tiny garden has expanded into a working farm, and now a restaurant that will serve healthy food to families in the community. (Published 18 minutes ago)

For many families across North Texas, getting to a grocery store and putting healthy food on the breakfast table is not easy.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture, 23.5 million people live in urban food deserts. A report from Dallas City Hall reveals there are 450,141 people who live food deserts within the city of Dallas.

Six years ago, Daron Babcock, the founder of Bonton Farms, planted a small garden to help fight off the high rate of cancer, diabetes, and childhood obesity within the community. The tiny garden has expanded into a working farm, and now a restaurant that will serve healthy food to families in the community.

The market will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner. In addition to the menu, families will also be able to enjoy yoga and cooking classes.

The mission behind the market is to inspire healthy lifestyle choices.

ONLINE: Read more about Bonton Farms