Frisco Man Who Stormed U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 Sentenced to 1 Week in Jail

A Frisco business owner who chartered a private jet to attend the Jan. 6 Donald Trump rally and then stormed the Capitol building was sentenced Tuesday to seven days in jail, authorities said.

Jason Lee Hyland, 39, had pleaded guilty in March to a misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in the Capitol building. Tuesday’s sentencing hearing was held in Washington.

He chartered the jet with Frisco real estate broker Jennifer “Jenna” Ryan and Colleyville real estate agent Katherine “Katie” Schwab, who also joined a mob that breached the Capitol, federal court records said. Hyland and Schwab are in a relationship that began around that time, authorities said.

