coronavirus

WinStar, Choctaw Close Casinos to Prevent Spread of Coronavirus

WinStar World Casino and Resort is located along the Texas-Oklahoma border, about 70 miles north of Dallas.
WinStar

WinStar World Casino and Resort is located along the Texas-Oklahoma border, about 70 miles north of Dallas.

" data-ellipsis="false">

Two gambling destinations popular among North Texans are taking precautions to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

WinStar World Casino and Resort said its casino, all retail stores and casino restaurants will remain closed through March 31.

WinStar's hotel, spa, RV park and golf club will stay open. A cafe inside the hotel will remain open but will limit guests to no more than 50 at a time.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

coronavirus Mar 16

Cases, Closures and Cancellations: What to Know About Coronavirus in North Texas

coronavirus Mar 13

Your Guide to the COVID-19 Coronavirus Pandemic

The Thackerville, Oklahoma, resort says the closures come "in the best interest of our patrons and employees" and no cases of COVID-19 have been reported at the resort.

Choctaw, another casino popular with North Texans, will also be shutting down its Durant casino and resort, travel plaza gaming locations and concert venues for an unspecified period.

“Our top priority is the health and safety of our guests, associates, vendors, entertainment partners and individuals in the communities in which we are located,” said Gary Batton, Chief of Chocktaw Nation of Oklahoma. “Choctaw has been closely monitoring the constantly evolving situation regarding COVID-19, and based on the latest information from local, state and federal health officials, we feel it is our responsibility to do what we can to help reduce the rapid spread of this disease.”

This article tagged under:

coronavirusspring breakwinstar
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas Connects Us Coronavirus Pandemic Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV About NBC 5
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us