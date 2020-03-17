WinStar, Choctaw Close Casinos to Prevent Spread of Coronavirus

Two gambling destinations popular among North Texans are taking precautions to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

WinStar World Casino and Resort said its casino, all retail stores and casino restaurants will remain closed through March 31.

WinStar's hotel, spa, RV park and golf club will stay open. A cafe inside the hotel will remain open but will limit guests to no more than 50 at a time.

The Thackerville, Oklahoma, resort says the closures come "in the best interest of our patrons and employees" and no cases of COVID-19 have been reported at the resort.

Choctaw, another casino popular with North Texans, will also be shutting down its Durant casino and resort, travel plaza gaming locations and concert venues for an unspecified period.

“Our top priority is the health and safety of our guests, associates, vendors, entertainment partners and individuals in the communities in which we are located,” said Gary Batton, Chief of Chocktaw Nation of Oklahoma. “Choctaw has been closely monitoring the constantly evolving situation regarding COVID-19, and based on the latest information from local, state and federal health officials, we feel it is our responsibility to do what we can to help reduce the rapid spread of this disease.”