Willie Nelson and Friends Streamed Free Concert

Willie Nelson and Friends staged a virtual concert titled "Til Further Notice" amid the Coronavirus Pandemic featuring dozens of musicians. According to the Dallas Morning News, the concert was broadcast on Facebook, Twitch and the website "Luck Reunion," which is the annual festival that was canceled because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The News reports the concert feature Dallas’ Paul Cauthen and Edie Brickell, her husband Paul Simon, Lucinda Williams, Jewel, Margo Price and Nathaniel Rateliff.

The "Luck Reunion" Festival is held every March near Nelson's ranch. "Til Further Notice" was a compilation of performances from Austin's Arlyn Studios, performers homes and studios. Some were live and others were pre-recorded.

The concert was free, but fans were encouraged to donate to a "digital tip jar" through a festival organizer's Venmo account. The money is to be divided among the performers and distributed to local charities.