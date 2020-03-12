What to Look for When Stocking Up for Self-Quarantine

This week, the CDC expanded guidance for people over the age of 60 who have chronic conditions, like diabetes, to stock up on medications, food and supplies and avoid public places.

But what exactly should you have at home in your emergency kit?

Plan and prepare.

It’s a message we’ve heard for years. But as concerns over the coronavirus spread across North Texas, we’ve seen supplies like hand sanitizer, bleach wipes and toilet paper fly off the shelves.

This week, the CDC expanded guidance for people over the age of 60 who have chronic conditions, like diabetes, to stock up on medications, food and supplies and avoid public places.

For years, the CDC, FEMA and American Red Cross have said everyone should have at least two weeks worth of food and supplies in case of an emergency.

Once a person is diagnosed with coronavirus, health officials must then contact anyone who may have had contact with that patient. This is a closer look at how that process works.

But what exactly should you have at home in your emergency kit?

While the CDC has always recommended homes have at least 14 days' worth of food and supplies, you may not need to rush out to prepare for an emergency.

But, if you haven’t stocked up, you may want to consider the following purchases:

Items that have a long shelf life like canned goods, dry foods and pastas.

Meat products, fish or beans, soup broths and stews, fruits and vegetables, canned or powdered milk are recommended by the Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Disaster Network.

Trail mix, peanut butter and jelly, dried fruits and granola bars store well for many months.

Frozen foods are another great option, especially if you have a spare deep freeze for storage.

In addition to stocking up on food, you should also have plenty of fluids like bottled water, fruit juice, fluids with electrolytes such as Pedialyte or Gatorade.

Ask your doctor to refill prescriptions early so you don’t have to worry about running out.

You may also want to stock up on over the counter meds like pain relievers, antacids, allergy, cough and cold and vitamins.

It’s also good to have an extra supply of toothpaste, toilet paper, hygiene products, laundry detergent, soap and disinfectant.

If you have little ones at home, don’t forget extra diapers, formula and baby food.

Of course, if you have a pet, don’t forget to stock up on supplies for them as well!

If you do have to stay home for any period of time, it may also be a good idea to have some board games, playing cards, books and magazines to help keep your family entertained.