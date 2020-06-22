WATCH: Gov. Abbott Update on COVID-19 Response at 2 P.M.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) will provide an update on Texas' continued response to COVID-19 at 2 p.m. Monday from Austin.

According to data received by the Texas Department of State Health Services, the numbers of new cases, deaths and hospitalizations have all been on the rise since June 1.

Reporting data for Sunday is not yet available from the DSHS, but on Friday and Saturday, Texas confirmed nearly 8,300 new cases of COVID-19, 42 more deaths and a net increase of 261 new hospitalizations.

The state has set a record for COVID-19 hospitalizations for 10 days straight.

Last week, several North Texas counties saw a surge in cases with Dallas County recording an average of 373 cases per day, Tarrant County recorded 232 per day, Denton County averaged 61 cases per day, and Collin County averaged 79 per day. In all four counties, the 7-day averages were the highest on record.

Higher case counts can be partially explained by an increase in testing. However, if the positivity rate also goes up, the percentage that indicates the number of people tested who are positive for the virus, then that could indicate a wider community spread.

After dipping below 5% in May, the positivity index has been on the rise and has been hovering just under 9% for several days. Abbott said in the past that it would be a red flag if the positivity index were to again be sustained at 10%.

A revised model from UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas indicates a possible 20% spike in virus-related hospitalizations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area in the next two weeks.

In May, a UTSW model predicted Dallas County could see up to 800 daily cases of COVID-19 in July if efforts to curb the spread were relaxed.

That model, seen below, also showed Dallas County may see 400 new cases per day by June 20 if mitigation efforts were 60% effective. That threshold of 400 cases per day was broken twice last week -- on three other days, new cases were within eight cases of 400.

UTSW Data from the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center asking, "What is the impact of preventative measures on the future spread in Dallas County?"

