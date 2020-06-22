coronavirus

Watch Live: UTSW COVID-19 Model Predicts Surge in DFW Cases in the Coming Weeks

UTSW experts will host a ZOOM meeting to address the revised model's latest predictions

UT Southwestern's revised COVID-19 model indicates a spike in virus-related hospitalizations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area in the coming weeks.

The model predicts a 20% surge over the next two weeks.

The model also indicates that the number of additional infections caused by each infected person will rise, meaning that the virus will continue to spread.

Infectious disease experts from UTSW will address the revised model's predictions and recommendations for controlling the spread of the virus in a virtual meeting on Monday.

The ZOOM meeting will take place at 10 a.m., and it will include a data presentation and a Q&A session.

