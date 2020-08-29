Volunteers, Staff Canvas Neighborhoods to Register Fort Worth ISD Students For School

With less than two weeks left before the start of virtual classes for Fort Worth ISD, more than 100 volunteers hit the streets Saturday looking for unregistered students.

Olayinka Ojo, FWISD’s director of early learning, said parents may face challenges that have prevented them from getting their children registered.

“Right now they are trying to figure out a lot of things emotionally and physically, and also financially, so they may not have had a chance to register their students for school,” Ojo said.

She and Mia Hall, the district's executive director of equity and excellence, led the team of volunteers and staff who set out early Saturday from Western Hills High School with assignments and route maps.

“What we’re doing today is taking it back old school, knocking on doors letting our families know that we are out here to serve them, and that it’s time,” Hall said.

Teams of volunteers split up and one group tackled the apartment complex on Broadmoor Drive.

“I will be knocking on everyone’s doors in these neighborhoods, and so even if they don’t have a student in Fort Worth ISD, they may be a coworker, and aunt, and uncle, and they can then spread the word,” Hall said.

Because of coronavirus precautions, volunteers didn’t make contact with residents.

Instead, they left around 5,000 door hangers throughout neighborhoods with instructions in English and Spanish on how to register students.

“This is a non-traditional school year like any other of us have ever had," Hall said. "We want to make sure they have the resources that they need to be successful."

Fort Worth ISD returns to school for virtual learning on Sept. 8.

Parents can still register and enroll their students for the new school year at any Fort Worth ISD campus. More information on the registration process can be found on the district's website along with details on how to complete the form.