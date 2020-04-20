Virtual Hugs for Local Hospital Professionals

Social distancing means no hugs. Stay at Home orders means stay at home as often as you can unless you are an essential worker or need to go to the pharmacy or grocery store.

All those things have weighed heavily on the human spirit.

A couple Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Irving employees wanted to give a “virtual hug” to the superheroes walking inside the hospital to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

“Pictures can say thank you or boost spirits when words may seem inadequate,” Susan Hall of Baylor Scott & White said. “Last week, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Irving employees received a big virtual hug when two hospital staff members anonymously drew a series of sidewalk chalk messages, thanking the team there.”

A small gesture with a big meaning.

“Our staff is working tirelessly to ensure that patients are safe and cared for while simultaneously anticipating and preparing for what’s next,” said Cindy Schamp, Baylor Scott & White - Irving president.

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving

“These messages mean so much to everyone involved in treating patients during this unique time. The messages fill the sidewalks of the route into the hospital taken by most employees. These talented artists in our hospital community have brought joy and inspiration to all of us. We sincerely thank them.”