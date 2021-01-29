Vaccine Registration Drive Organized at South Oak Cliff High School

Racial disparities have been underscored by the global pandemic, and the vaccination process is no exception. Community leaders and organizers are stepping up to ensure residents in every part of town get their names on the list.

Dallas ISD Trustee Maxie Johnson said the first step in saving lives is getting people registered for the vaccine. At South Oak Cliff High School on Saturday, people in and around the community can attend a vaccine registration drive.

“Tomorrow this is a clarion call,” said Johnson. “The community needs our help. We see that with the pandemic in communities of color, people have died because of underlying issues.”

Want to Get on a Vaccine Waitlist?

As the state begins to distribute the COVID-19 vaccines for those in Phase 1A and 1B, county health departments have begun waitlists for those wish to be inoculated.

You can now register to recieve the vaccination in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties. Links are below:

Waitlist Links: Collin - Search Waitlist | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant

You do not need to be a resident of the county to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in that county -- registration is open to anyone in Texas. For those without internet access, Tarrant County is also taking registrations by phone at 817-248-6299. In Dallas County, call the DCHHS vaccine hotline at 469-749-9900. In Denton County, call 940-349-2585.

Like others we’ve seen over the past several days hosting similar events, Johnson tells us there’s a technology gap and lack of know-how.

“Some don’t have computers and some of our community is just the older generation and the new technology is just difficult for them,” he said.

Data from our partners at the Dallas Morning News supports the notion that Black and Brown people simply aren’t signing up for the vaccine at the same rate as white people.

Their research tracked enrollment through January 24. It found six out of 10 of those enrolled for the vaccine in Dallas were white. Just one out of every 10 enrolled for the vaccine was Black. And then there’s the Hispanic community which makes up 42% of the city’s population. The data shows that community makes up 20% of vaccine enrollment.

“This is a difficult time and we’re just doing what we have to do to survive and make it through this difficult situation,” said Johnson.

The registration will be held at South Oak Cliff High School Saturday between 2-5 p.m.

