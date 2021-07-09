Vaccinations for Eligible Teenagers Encouraged Before Start of School

Even as parts of North Texas reach herd immunity, there is an effort underway to encourage parents to allow their school-aged children ages 12 and older to get COVID-19 vaccinations before the start of school.

With many school districts going back to school on Aug. 16, the window for being fully vaccinated before the start of school is closing.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

It is recommended that these students get their first dose of vaccine before July 12.

“The information is in and the vaccine is safe. There’s no reason not to get it,” Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said. “The Delta variants that are out there are pretty scary. We want to protect our kids from the variants and protect ourselves from those variants. There’s no reason to wait. Get vaccinated just as soon as you can.”

Jenkins’ 15-year-old daughter, Madeleine, got the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as she was added to the eligibility group. She says she now feels safe returning to school.

“If I wasn’t vaccinated, I probably wouldn’t feel safe to be around that many people because I would be scared I would get COVID or give it to the people around me,” she said. “Since I’m vaccinated and the majority of my friends are, I feel like I can hang out.”

According to county health officials, Dallas County has obtained herd immunity to the COVID-19 virus. Hitting herd immunity in Dallas County meant 80% of the population either had been vaccinated against the virus or had been already infected with the virus and therefore had antibodies to prevent subsequent infection.

“Although we’ve reached herd immunity, a lot of that is from people having been sick,” Jenkins said. “That immunity goes away after two or three months, so in order for us to keep herd immunity we got to keep vaccinating people.”