Two More Inmates at FMC Fort Worth Die After Contracting COVID-19

The Federal Bureau of Prisons confirms two more inmates at the Federal Medical Center in Fort Worth have died after contracting the 2019 novel coronavirus.

The BOP confirmed this week that 56-year-old Guadalupe Ramos and 79-year-old Thomas Rogers both died Sunday and Tuesday, respectively, after being diagnosed with the disease last month.

Ramos, the BOP said, had a long-term preexisting medical condition and had been at FMC Fort Worth since Sept. 14, 2017. He tested positive for COVID-19 on April 23 and was immediately placed in isolation. The next day he complained of abdominal pain and shortness of breath and was transported to a local hospital for further treatment and evaluation. On April 28 his condition declined and he was placed on a ventilator. On Sunday, Ramos was pronounced dead by hospital staff.

Rogers, who also had a long-term preexisting condition, had been at FMC Fort Worth since July 20, 2015. On April 20, Rogers lost consciousness while being evaluated by health services staff at the facility for altered mental status. Rogers was revived and hospitalized for treatment and evaluation and later tested positive for COVID-19. On May 12 Rogers was pronounced dead by hospital staff.

Officials confirmed Thursday that 622 of the roughly 1,500 inmates inside FMC Fort Worth have tested positive for COVID-19. To date, seven have now died and 18 have recovered.

Tarrant County Public Health Director Vinny Taneja and a union leader confirmed to NBC 5 earlier this week that more staff members working inside the facility will be offered to be tested for the virus. The prisoners, meanwhile, are being tested by the Bureau of Prisons.

So far four of approximately 300 staff members have been confirmed positive, though only about 115 have been tested so far.

NBC 5 reported earlier in the week that tests were being made available to staffers by Wednesday, May 13.