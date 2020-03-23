Trinity Metro Hopes to Fight Coronavirus With Free Bus, TEXRail Rides

Starting Monday, March 23, Trinity Metro will make temporary service changes in an effort to reduce coronavirus risks for customers and employees.

According to a press release, in an effort to limit the risk of COVID-19 exposure, Trinity Metro will offer free rides for two weeks, beginning Monday, on bus routes and TEXRail.

“This should significantly minimize the amount of contact between operators and customers as well as conductors and riders,” the release said. “Because TRE is a shared service with DART, those passengers will need a ticket to ride.”

All regular bus service will start operating on a modified Sunday schedule seven days a week; meaning “the schedule those routes use on Sunday will be duplicated throughout the week.”

Routes that do not normally operate on Sunday, such as the downtown Lunch Line and 71-Forest Hill, will be temporarily suspended.

The change is expected to last two weeks and then be re-evaluated.

“Express routes 63X/64X and 65X will continue to operate on their regular schedules,” the release said. “During this time, TEXRail will shift to an hourly service, which is based on the current schedule, seven days a week. Trinity Railway Express will operate six days a week based on its current Saturday schedule, with no service on Sundays.”