Thousands of North Texas Kids Have First Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine

COVID-19 vaccinations for children ages 5-11 have been available for nearly two weeks and thousands of North Texas families have opted in.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, as of Nov. 15, the following number of children between the ages of 5 and 11 had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine:

Dallas County – 10,748

Tarrant County – 8,634

Collin County – 7,351

Denton County – 4,050

There are a number of clinics scheduled across the region offering vaccinations.