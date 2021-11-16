Thousands of North Texas Kids Have First Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine

COVID-19 vaccinations for children ages 5-11 have been available for nearly two weeks and thousands of North Texas families have opted in.
According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, as of Nov. 15, the following number of children between the ages of 5 and 11 had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine:
- Dallas County – 10,748
- Tarrant County – 8,634
- Collin County – 7,351
- Denton County – 4,050
There are a number of clinics scheduled across the region offering vaccinations.
- Tarrant County: More information
- Dallas County: More information
- Denton County: More information
- Collins County: More information
