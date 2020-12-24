Third Tarrant County Jailer Dies of Coronavirus

A Tarrant County jail officer died Wednesday of COVID-19, the third jailer to die of the virus and the second in one week, the sheriff’s office said.

Jerry Jones was a security control specialist and joined the department in 2002 as a corrections officer.

He was 57 years old.

“He has been noted as a king, gentle person,” the sheriff’s department said in a release. “Please keep family, friends and co-workers of Jerry Jones in your thoughts and prayers.”

Lt. Craig King, 50, who also worked in the jail, also died of the virus.

Cpl. Charles Holt, 36, passed away in September – five days after he was diagnosed with the virus.

As of earlier this week, 65 jail staffers and a similar number of inmates had the virus or were in quarantine.

*Map locations are approximate, central locations for the city and are not meant to indicate where actual infected people live.

**County totals below include all 32 North Texas counties, not just Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant.