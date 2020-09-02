Tarrant County Corporal Dies from COVID-19 at 36, Sheriff's Office Says

A 36-year-old corporal with the Tarrant County Sheriff's Department died after being diagnosed with COVID-19, the department says.

The sheriff's office said Charles E. Holt lost his battle against the coronavirus Tuesday.

Holt began working for the TCSO in 2014 and served on the intelligence team for the department.

Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn announced Holt's death Wednesday saying, "it is with a heavy heart and great sadness that Tarrant County Sheriff's Office announces the death of Cpl. Charles E. Holt."

Waybourn went on to say that Holt was diagnosed on Aug. 27 and died Sept. 1.

"He proudly showed up under tough conditions and performed his duties in a positive and honorable manner. He leaves behind his wife, Moranda, three children, many friends and TCSO team members. He will be greatly missed," Waybourn said in a statement.

Holt leaves behind his wife Moranda and three children, the sheriff's office said.

"Mrs. Holt asked we share the touching moment when she arrived home from the hospital to break the news to her children," Waybourn said in a statement. "They told her, 'It’s OK Momma, we already know dad has completed his assignment here.' Please keep the family, friends and coworkers of Cpl. Holt in your thoughts and prayers in the coming days."

Funeral arrangements are pending.